Under Armour is cut at Morgan Stanley after turnaround hopes fades

May 19, 2022 6:55 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

exterior of large Under Armour store in Shanghai at night

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Morgan Stanley downgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to an Equal-weight rating after having the athletic apparel stock slotted at Overweight.

Analyst Kimberly Greenberger and team said the CEO departure announcement on top of pre-COVID performance challenges and recent earnings results impaired its confidence in the turnaround efforts. That led to lowered medium-term operating margin assumptions for UAA.

"Valuation re-rating likely proves difficult in this market & will be dependent on revenue re-acceleration. Given supply challenges & freight delays, this may not occur until 4Q22 at the earliest."

The firm assigned a price target of $11 to Under Armour (UAA).

Shares of Under Armour (UAA) fell 5.60% following the CEO departure development.

