BNPL company, Klarna led by Softbank seeks new round of funding at lower valuation

  • Fintech company led by Softbank, Klarna Bank (KLAR) plans to raise new funds that could value it almost a third less than ~$46B valuation it achieved just under a year ago.
  • Klarna specializes in buy-now-pay-later services, a popular type of cash advance that competes with credit cards and lets customers pay for goods and services in installments without paying interest.
  • In June, Softbank valued it at $45.6B making it the most valuable financial-technology startup in Europe.
  • Sweden-based Klarna plans to raise up to $1B from new and existing investors leading it a valuation in the low $30B range; it marks a ~30% drop from prior valuation round, as cited by Wall Street Journal.
  • Competitors like Affirm along with Klarna and other buy-now-pay-later providers face rising competition as also traditional lenders like Barclays, PayPal have launched their own offerings; U.K. government announced last year it would start regulating BNPL products to protect consumers.
  • In 2021, Klarna processed $80B worth of transactions (+42% Y/Y) and posted a annual loss more than $13B.
