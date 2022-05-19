Kohl's Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 misses by $0.59, revenue of $3.72B beats by $30M
May 19, 2022 7:04 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Kohl's press release (NYSE:KSS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 misses by $0.59.
- Revenue of $3.72B (-4.4% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Shares -10% PM.
- FY2022 Outlook: Net sales is now expected to be in the range of 0% to 1% as compared to the prior year vs. consensus growth of 1.94%; Operating margin is now expected to be in the range of 7.0% to 7.2%; Earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $6.45 to $6.85, excluding any non-recurring charges vs. consensus of $7.19.
- “The year has started out below our expectations. Following a strong start to the quarter with positive low-single digits comps through late March, sales considerably weakened in April as we encountered macro headwinds related to lapping last year’s stimulus and an inflationary consumer environment. We remain committed to our long-term strategy and are encouraged that our updated store experience, with Sephora at Kohl’s shops, delivered positive comparable store sales across these 200 locations for the quarter. We continue to expect our business to improve as the year progresses, with growth in the second half as we benefit from the roll out of 400 additional Sephora stores, enhanced loyalty rewards and further investment in our stores,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer.