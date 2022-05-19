Tencent Music Entertainment partners with Embassy of France in China on collaborative music album

May 19, 2022 7:05 AM ETTencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) partners with the Embassy of France in China to launch a collaborative cross-border music album, Mosaïque.
  • The album is available on TME platforms and leading global streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and Amazon.
  • It will be cross-border collaborative album including 11 singles produced by 21 emerging artists from China and France, covering various music genres, including pop music, hip-hop, electronic music, and others.
  • "Through this collaboration with French indie musicians, we not only gained a better understanding of French music culture, but also created new possibilities for our own music," Wild Tale, a rock band from Tencent Musician Platform, said in an interview.
  • Last year, TME partnered with Apple Music on global streaming and in April 2022, TME announced a new service to enable musicians on Tencent Musician Platform to distribute musical works, with one single click, to over 150 popular global platforms.
  • In the future, TME will continue to promote cultural exchange between global artists and improve the quality of domestic original content production
  • Earlier in the week the company reported its Q1 earnings.
