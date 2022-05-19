Lightspeed Commerce Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.05, revenue of $146.56M beats by $5.37M
May 19, 2022 7:06 AM ETLightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lightspeed Commerce press release (NYSE:LSPD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $146.56M (+77.9% Y/Y) beats by $5.37M.
- Outlook:
- Fiscal 2023: Revenue of $740 - $760 million vs consensus of $729.59M, in line with our target organic subscription and transaction-based revenue growth rate of 35-40%. .Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately ($35) to ($40) million, or approximately (5)% as a percentage of revenue.
- First Quarter 2023: Revenue of $165 - $170 million vs consensus of $162.48M. Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately ($16) million, or approximately (10)% as a percentage of revenue.