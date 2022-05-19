Lightspeed Commerce Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.05, revenue of $146.56M beats by $5.37M

May 19, 2022 7:06 AM ETLightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Lightspeed Commerce press release (NYSE:LSPD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $146.56M (+77.9% Y/Y) beats by $5.37M.
  • Outlook:
  • Fiscal 2023: Revenue of $740 - $760 million vs consensus of $729.59M, in line with our target organic subscription and transaction-based revenue growth rate of 35-40%. .Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately ($35) to ($40) million, or approximately (5)% as a percentage of revenue.
  • First Quarter 2023: Revenue of $165 - $170 million vs consensus of $162.48M. Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately ($16) million, or approximately (10)% as a percentage of revenue.
    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.