BJ's Wholesales Club gains after earnings topper

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) reported 14.4% revenue growth in Q1, including a 4.1% increase in comparable club sales excluding gasoline sales.

Membership fee income increased by 11.9% during the quarter to $96.6M.

Merchandise gross margin rate decreased 30 basis points during the quarter. Merchandise margins were impacted by increased freight costs and tactical investments in inflationary categories.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 9.1% to $220.8M.

On the buybacks from, BJ's (BJ) repurchased 570,506 shares in Q1 totaling $35.8M.

Looking ahead, the retailer reaffirmed FY23 guidance for flat EPS growth from $3.25 a year ago vs. $3.28 consensus. CEO Bob Eddy said the digital business remains a key competitive advantage for BJ's. He also noted that the retailer is quickly expanding its footprint and recently closed the acquisition of the perishable distribution network.

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) rose 5.54% in premarket trading to cut into the 16.28% drop on Wednesday when Target's results rattled the entire retail sector.