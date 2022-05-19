The baby formula shortage continues to make headlines after President Biden invoked the 1950 Defense Production Act in an effort to increase supply. The order will mandate manufacturers to "direct needed resources to infant formula manufacturers before any other customer who may have ordered that good." The president is also allowing Defense Department air cargo contracts to fly in baby formula from overseas that meets U.S. health and safety standards.

Backdrop: Abbott Nutrition (NYSE:ABT), the nation's largest baby formula manufacturer, shuttered its production facility in Sturgis, Michigan, in February following reports of contaminated formula that was linked to the deaths of at least two infants. The FDA reached an agreement with Abbott to reopen the factory on Monday, though it will take about two weeks to restart production and up to eight weeks for formula to arrive in stores across the country. Recent reports out of Memphis stated that two young children were even hospitalized after their parents couldn't find the specific formula they needed (both kids have short-bowel syndrome).

On Wednesday night, the U.S. House passed a $28M emergency funding bill for the FDA to address the formula shortage and provide tighter oversight of the industry, though the fate of the legislation in the Senate isn't yet clear. Meanwhile, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, has launched an investigation into the tax and stock buyback practices of Abbott (ABT), which may have spent additional funds on repurchases instead of factory improvements. On Thursday afternoon, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf will appear before a subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee to answer questions regarding the nation's baby formula shortage.

Thought bubble: The last two years have shown the downsides of globalization as the COVID pandemic and geopolitical threats upended the supply chain. On the other hand, there are also risks associated with protectionism, like in the case of U.S. baby formula, of which 98% is produced domestically by a trio of companies: Abbott (ABT), Gerber (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Mead Johnson (OTCPK:RBGLY). Import duties and restrictions have eliminated competition from Canada and Europe, while nearly two-thirds of all formula is purchased through federally-funded WIC, which only does business with these three domestic manufacturers.