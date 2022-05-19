Reliance Steel & Aluminum announces management changes
May 19, 2022 7:11 AM ETReliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) notifies the retirement of Michael P. Shanley as its SVP, Operations, effective December 31, 2022.
- In advance of his retirement, Mr. Shanley will transition from his current position to the role of Special Advisor, effective July 1, 2022.
- As Special Advisor, Mr. Shanley will report directly to Jim Hoffman, Reliance’s CEO, to facilitate the transition of his role as well as support other special projects.
- The company also announced the promotion of Stephen P. Koch to EVP and COO, who currently serves as Senior Vice President, Operations, a role he has held since 2010; and the promotion of Michael R. Hynes to Senior Vice President, Operations, both effective July 1, 2022.
- Most recently, Mr. Hynes serves as President of Phoenix Metals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance with a network of 14 metal service center locations across the U.S.