Reliance Steel & Aluminum announces management changes

May 19, 2022 7:11 AM ETReliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) notifies the retirement of Michael P. Shanley as its SVP, Operations, effective December 31, 2022.
  • In advance of his retirement, Mr. Shanley will transition from his current position to the role of Special Advisor, effective July 1, 2022.
  • As Special Advisor, Mr. Shanley will report directly to Jim Hoffman, Reliance’s CEO, to facilitate the transition of his role as well as support other special projects.
  • The company also announced the promotion of Stephen P. Koch to EVP and COO, who currently serves as Senior Vice President, Operations, a role he has held since 2010; and the promotion of Michael R. Hynes to Senior Vice President, Operations, both effective July 1, 2022.
  • Most recently, Mr. Hynes serves as President of Phoenix Metals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance with a network of 14 metal service center locations across the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.