Brookfield announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

May 19, 2022 7:11 AM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Brookfield (NYSE:BAM) received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 138.7M Class A Limited Voting Shares representing 10% of the public float of company's outstanding Class A Shares.
  • The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from May 25, 2022 to May 24, 2023, or an earlier date should Brookfield complete its purchases.
  • The company plans to enter into an automatic purchase plan on or about the week of June 20, 2022 in relation to the normal course issuer bid.
  • As of May 17, 2022, Class A Shares issued and outstanding stood at 1.64B of which 1.4B shares represented the public float.
  • Since the last program and as of May 17, 2022, the company has purchased 5.8M shares.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.