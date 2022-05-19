Brookfield announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
May 19, 2022 7:11 AM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Brookfield (NYSE:BAM) received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 138.7M Class A Limited Voting Shares representing 10% of the public float of company's outstanding Class A Shares.
- The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from May 25, 2022 to May 24, 2023, or an earlier date should Brookfield complete its purchases.
- The company plans to enter into an automatic purchase plan on or about the week of June 20, 2022 in relation to the normal course issuer bid.
- As of May 17, 2022, Class A Shares issued and outstanding stood at 1.64B of which 1.4B shares represented the public float.
- Since the last program and as of May 17, 2022, the company has purchased 5.8M shares.