The stocks recession manual from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs does not predict a U.S. economic recession, but the equity team has a playbook in case that happens.

"A recession is not inevitable, but clients constantly ask what to expect from equities in the event of a recession," strategist David Kostin wrote Thursday. "Our economists estimate a 35% probability that the US economy will enter a recession during the next two years and believe the yield curve is pricing a similar likelihood of a contraction."

"Rotations within the US equity market indicate that investors are pricing elevated odds of a downturn compared with the strength of recent economic data," Kostin said. "Additionally, the dividend futures market implies S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) dividends will decline by nearly 5% in 2023. During the last 60 years, S&P 500 dividends have not declined outside of a recession."

Here are the four things Goldman highlights from past recessions:

Index: "Across 12 recessions since World War II, the S&P 500 index has contracted from peak to trough by a median of 24%. A decline of this magnitude from the S&P 500 peak of nearly 4800 in January 2022 would bring the S&P 500 to approximately 3650 (11% below current levels). The average decline of 30% would reduce the S&P 500 to 3360 (-18% from today)." Earnings: "Since 1948, S&P 500 earnings have dropped from peak to trough around recessions by a median of 13%. EPS have recovered by a median of 17% four quarters after troughing." Valuation: "The S&P 500 forward P/E multiple has contracted by a median of 21% between its pre-recession peak and its eventual trough. During the typical recession since 1980, the index P/E multiple peaked 8 months in advance of the onset of a recession and declined by 15% between its pre-recession peak and the beginning of the recession." Sectors: "During the 12 months before a recession, defensive sectors and 'quality' factors have generally outperformed. Across 5 recessions since 1981, the average experience saw Energy (XLE), Consumer Staples (XLP), Health Care (XLV), and Utilities (XLU) outperform the index."

Wells Fargo says a recession is now its base case.