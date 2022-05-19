Teleflex's UroLift system gets approval in China to treat enlarged prostate
May 19, 2022 7:23 AM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- China's National Medical Products Administration approved Teleflex's (NYSE:TFX) UroLift system for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
- BPH, which is also known as an enlarged prostate, may cause bothersome urinary symptoms in men.
- The Wayne, Pa.-based medical device maker said UroLift system is a minimally invasive approach to treat BPH which can be performed as a same-day outpatient procedure. The UroLift implants relieve prostate obstruction without heating, cutting, destruction or removing prostate tissues.
- Teleflex's (TFX) noted that it will seek commercialization of the product in China in Q4 2022.