Superior Drilling Products regains compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards
May 19, 2022 7:24 AM ETSuperior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) regains compliance with the continued listing standard of the NYSE American.
- At March 31, 2022, the company's had shareholders’ equity of $6.5M, surpassing the $6.0M requirement to meet the listing standard.
- "The demand for our capabilities in the manufacture and refurbishment of drilling tools continues to expand as our productivity and quality provides greater benefits to our customers and replaces their need to add capacity. Importantly as well, our branded drilling tools are garnering greater attention in the marketplace as we capture greater share on drilling rigs." said Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO
- Last week the company reported Q1 earnings.