Woodside shareholders OK merger deal with BHP petroleum business

May 19, 2022 7:25 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP), WOPEFWOPEYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Jackup Offshore Oil Rig

shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) (OTCPK:WOPEY) shareholders voted overwhelmingly Thursday to approve the proposed merger with BHP's (NYSE:BHP) petroleum business, according to proxy votes shown at the company's annual meeting.

BHP (BHP) will be paid in Woodside shares, giving its shareholders a 48% stake in the merged Woodside Energy, which will be a top 10 global independent oil and gas producer worth ~$40B.

The merger advances miner BHP's attempt to move away from fossil fuels as it looks to decarbonize, while doubling Woodside's oil and gas production.

"Operational risks could contribute to a fundamental share price breakdown" for BHP, Sandis Weil writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

