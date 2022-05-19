Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) (OTCPK:WOPEY) shareholders voted overwhelmingly Thursday to approve the proposed merger with BHP's (NYSE:BHP) petroleum business, according to proxy votes shown at the company's annual meeting.

BHP (BHP) will be paid in Woodside shares, giving its shareholders a 48% stake in the merged Woodside Energy, which will be a top 10 global independent oil and gas producer worth ~$40B.

The merger advances miner BHP's attempt to move away from fossil fuels as it looks to decarbonize, while doubling Woodside's oil and gas production.

"Operational risks could contribute to a fundamental share price breakdown" for BHP, Sandis Weil writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.