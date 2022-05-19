Mersana wins FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation for gastric cancer candidate
May 19, 2022 7:29 AM ETMersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) surged in the pre-market Thursday after the clinical-stage biotech announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded it the orphan drug designation to XMT-2056 as a treatment for gastric cancer.
- Gastric cancer makes up nearly 1.5% of all new cancers diagnosed in the U.S. annually. An estimated 26,560 new gastric cancer cases were reported last year.
- With its orphan drug designation, the FDA aims to offer financial incentives to drug developers targeting rare diseases and conditions.
- In addition to tax credits for clinical trial costs and waiver of the user fee for marketing applications, the developers of orphan drugs can claim seven years of marketing exclusivity upon regulatory approval of the treatment.
- An antibody-drug conjugate, XMT-2056, is set to undergo a Phase 1 trial in mid-2022, targeting HER2 positive tumors, such as breast, gastric and non-small-cell lung cancers, Mersana (MRSN) said.
- Read more on the upcoming milestones for the company as announced by the management with its 1Q 2022 financials.