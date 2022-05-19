ABCO Energy announces commercial sale of System Retrofit contract for $511K in Arizona

May 19, 2022 7:34 AM ETABCO Energy, Inc. (ABCE), ABCEDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ABCO Energy (OTCPK:ABCE) announces sale of a complete retrofit of a commercial project valued at $511K in Tucson Arizona and the potential long term maintenance contract.
  • The project is expected to be completed before the end of quarter three 2022.
  • The commercial sale alone will increase the potential sales of the company in 2022 by nearly 40%.
  • The long-term management contract to be signed at completion of the project will bring in many years of service revenue.
  • This is the fourth major system replacement ABCO has performed in the last six months with replacements of 744, 223, 204 and now 926 solar panels and many related inverters.
  • The firm has also completed more than 25 residential remove and replacement contracts for roof repairs and maintenance during 2021.
