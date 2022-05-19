Nano-X Imaging reports Q1 results

May 19, 2022 7:38 AM ETNano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nano-X Imaging press release (NASDAQ:NNOX): Q1 non-GAAP net loss applicable to ordinary shares was $12.0M, as compared to $7.1M for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
  • Revenue of $1.81M (+38% Q/Q).
  • Non-GAAP gross profit of $ 0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which represents a gross profit margin of approximately 39% on a non-GAAP basis.
  • As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $73.7M of cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities and $65.7M of long-term marketable securities.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.