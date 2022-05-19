Nano-X Imaging reports Q1 results
May 19, 2022 7:38 AM ETNano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nano-X Imaging press release (NASDAQ:NNOX): Q1 non-GAAP net loss applicable to ordinary shares was $12.0M, as compared to $7.1M for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
- Revenue of $1.81M (+38% Q/Q).
- Non-GAAP gross profit of $ 0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which represents a gross profit margin of approximately 39% on a non-GAAP basis.
- As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $73.7M of cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities and $65.7M of long-term marketable securities.