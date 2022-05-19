Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) is expecting adjusted EBITDA to reach breakeven for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, after it poste better-than-expected Q4 FY2022 results and provides FY2023 guidance that exceeds average Wall Street estimates on Thursday.

"With easing pandemic restrictions in most markets around the world, we saw strong operating performance in March. This allowed us to deliver results ahead of our previously established outlook, achieve organic growth in subscription and transaction-based revenue of 48%," said Chief Financial and Operations Officer Brandon Nussey.

The company expects Q1 revenue of $165M-$170M, vs. consensus of $162.5M, and adjusted EBITDA of -$16M, worse than the -$14.6M Visible Alpha consensus.

The commerce platform for merchants issued FY2023 revenue guidance of $740M-$760M, higher than the $729.6M consensus. Adjusted EBITDA guidance of -$35M to -$40M is narrower than the Visible Alpha consensus of -$47.7M.

Q4 gross transaction volume of $18.4B slipped from $20.4B in Q3, and increased 124% Y/Y; average revenue per user of $145 slipped from $155 in Q3. Lightspeed ARPU of $270 slipped from $290 in Q3, while Ecwid ARPU of $16 was unchanged from the previous quarter.

Q4 adjusted EPS of -$0.15 comes in better than the average analyst estimate of -$0.20; compares with -$0.07 in the previous quarter and -$0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $146.6M vs. consensus of $M; declined from $152.7M in Q3 and $82.4M in Q4 2021.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.05, revenue of $146.56M beats by $5.37M