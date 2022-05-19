Indaptus stock soars 37% on FDA nod to begin phase 1 trial of Decoy20 for solid tumors
May 19, 2022 7:42 AM ETIndaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (INDP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to begin a phase 1 trial of Decoy20 to treat patients with advanced solid tumors when currently approved therapies have failed.
- The company plans to begin the study in H2 2022.
- "This is an important milestone for Indaptus, which brings us one step closer to our goal of demonstrating the utility of a multi-targeted and antigen-agnostic, systemic immunotherapy that primes and activates both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses," said Indaptus (INDP) CEO Jeffrey Meckler.
- INDP +37.20% to $3.43 premarket May 19