Indaptus stock soars 37% on FDA nod to begin phase 1 trial of Decoy20 for solid tumors

  • Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to begin a phase 1 trial of Decoy20 to treat patients with advanced solid tumors when currently approved therapies have failed.
  • The company plans to begin the study in H2 2022.
  • "This is an important milestone for Indaptus, which brings us one step closer to our goal of demonstrating the utility of a multi-targeted and antigen-agnostic, systemic immunotherapy that primes and activates both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses," said Indaptus (INDP) CEO Jeffrey Meckler.
