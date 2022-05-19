Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares fell on Thursday even as investment firm Bank of America raised its estimates for iPhone sales, noting that it may have been too conservative.

Analyst Wamsi Mohan, who has a buy rating on Apple (AAPL) but lowered the per-share price target to $200 from $215, noted that the installed base is a "key indicator" for Apple's ecosystem and with the installed base of devices at more than 1.8 billion being aided by used devices, it's likely that more revenue from its services will follow.

Our [installed base] analysis indicates to us that our prior iPhone estimates may be too conservative and we raise our [fiscal 2023/fiscal 2024] iPhone units from 231 [million]/222 [million] to 237 [million]/ 230 [million]," Mohan wrote in a note to clients.

Apple (AAPL) shares fell slightly less than 1% to $139.65 in premarket trading on Thursday.

In addition, Mohan noted that growth from China is still key, as it accounted for roughly 20% of the iPhone installed base and is the same size as the European iPhone market.

"We expect the [installed base] in China to grow at 5% [compound annual growth rate] 2021-26 vs. low-single [compound annual growth rate] growth for the [installed base] in North America (1% [year-over-year]) and Europe (2% [year-over-year])," Mohan added.

The analyst added that with an installed base of roughly 1.8 billion devices, and with the company having more than 825 million paid subscriptions, it's likely that there is "room for significant further penetration of services in the [installed base]," Mohan wrote.

It's also likely that Apple's (AAPL) installed base services revenue should help it forego the fate that happened to Nokia (NOK), BlackBerry (BB) and other once dominant technology companies that faded over time.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Apple (AAPL) postponed its plan to have its employees return to the office three times per week, citing rising COVID cases across the country.