Alamos Gold signs automatic share purchase plan and launches share repurchases
May 19, 2022 7:43 AM ETAlamos Gold Inc. (AGI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) entered into an automatic share purchase plan for facilitating repurchases of Alamos' Class A common shares under its earlier announced normal course issuer bid.
- Since December 2021, the company purchased 1M shares post the bid at an average price of $7.415 at a cost of $7.4M, with all the purchases occurring in May 2022.
- Earlier the company received approval from the TSX to during the 12-month period commencing Dec.24, 2021 and terminating Dec.23, 2022 purchase up to 29.9M shares representing ~10% of public float of shares as of Dec.15, 2021, being 299.9M shares.
- Shares trading 2% higher premarket.