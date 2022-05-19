BlackBerry targets more than $1B in revenue by 2027, aided by IoT strength

  • BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) share slipped on Thursday after the software company said late Wednesday that it was expecting to generate more than $1 billion in revenue by 2027, aided by its internet of things business.
  • The John Chen-led BlackBerry (BB) said it expects revenue excluding licensing to reach $886 million in fiscal 2025 and $1.2 billion in fiscal 2027. Included in those figures are $307million and $443 million from IoT, compared to $579 million and $770 million from cybersecurity.
  • BlackBerry (BB) shares fell nearly 1.5% to $5.80 in premarket trading on Thursday.
  • Separately on Wednesday, BlackBerry (BB) said it had signed a multi-year deal with Magna International (MGA) to work together on next-generation Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.
