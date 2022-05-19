Abeona Therapeutics gets additional 180-day to regain Nasdaq compliance

May 19, 2022 8:01 AM ETAbeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been granted additional 180-day by Nasdaq to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.
  • Common stock continues to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "ABEO."
  • Nasdaq will provide the company with written confirmation of compliance if the closing bid price of its common stock is at or above $1.00/share for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days at any time until Nov. 14, 2022
  • The stock will be subject to delisting if compliance cannot be demonstrated during that period.
  • In order to to regain compliance, Abeona (ABEO) plans to seek approval of a reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of common stock at an upcoming Special Meeting of stockholders.
  • ABEO shares up 1.48% pre-market
