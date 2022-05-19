Ocuphire says main goal met for Nyxol late-stage trial for night vision disturbances

May 19, 2022 8:03 AM ETOcuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Close-up human eye, lens, cornea and brown iris.

Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP), a clinical-stage biotech focused on eye diseases, announced on Thursday that its Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial for Nyxol met the FDA-agreed primary endpoint in patients with the night (or dim light) vision disturbances (NVD).

According to the topline data, the 145-patient trial named LYNX-1 met the main goal as more patients treated with Nyxol gained 3 lines of low contrast distance vision under dim light conditions compared to placebo.

After 14 days of self-administered therapy, 13% of Nyxol-treated subjects gained 15 or more letters of mesopic low contrast distance visual acuity (mLCVA) at Day 8 with statistical significance compared to 3% in the placebo group.

The trial also reached key secondary efficacy endpoints with statistical significance, including 21% of Nyxol-treated patients achieving 15 or more letters of mLCVA compared to 3% of placebo at Day 15.

Nyxol was found to have a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no serious adverse events, Ocuphire (OCUP) added.

Moderate-to-severe NVD affects many patients, but there are no FDA-approved treatments for the condition currently.

“LYNX-1 represents our sixth consecutive positive data readout for Nyxol in several indications and is a critical milestone towards future product registration,” Ocuphire (OCUP) Chief Executive Mina Sooch said.

Last month, another Phase 3 trial for Nyxol involving children met the main goal.

