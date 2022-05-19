Uxin receives non compliance notification from Nasdaq
May 19, 2022 8:04 AM ETUxin Limited (UXIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) received written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq indicated that for the last 30 consecutive business days was below the minimum bid price.
- The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading.
- The company is granted a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until Nov.14, 2022 to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing.
- If it does not regain compliance by Nov.14, the company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.
- Shares trading 2.4% down premarket.