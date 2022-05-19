Uxin receives non compliance notification from Nasdaq

May 19, 2022 8:04 AM ETUxin Limited (UXIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) received written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq indicated that for the last 30 consecutive business days was below the minimum bid price.
  • The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading.
  • The company is granted a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until Nov.14, 2022 to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing.
  • If it does not regain compliance by Nov.14, the company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.
  • Shares trading 2.4% down premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.