Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) is soaring on Thursday after posting a bottom line and in the black offering a bullish forecast for the year ahead.

For its fiscal fourth quarter, the Toronto-based winter apparel manufacturer reported non-GAAP EPS of C$0.04, coming in above the expected one cent loss. Meanwhile, revenue of C$223.1 million was a nearly 7% jump from the year prior and just C$360,000 below expectations. Margins also expanded, growing 270 basis points from the year prior despite higher material costs and supply chain problems.

“We closed fiscal 2022 with record sales for the year and confidence in our ability to accelerate earnings growth in Fiscal 2023 and beyond,” CEO Dani Reiss said. “Our brand momentum, team and track record of execution gives us the ultimate conviction in the road ahead.”

Due to that firm conviction, the company now expects total revenue C$1.3 billion to C$1.4 billion for its fiscal 2023 against analyst consensus set at C$1.3 billion. For earnings per share, the company now anticipates adjusted per-share profit of C$1.60 to C$1.90 for the full year against analyst estimates that were set at C$1.61.

Shares jumped over 11% in pre-market hours based upon the positive print.

To be sure, the rosy forecast relies upon China, which has been a key market for the purveyor of expensive parkas.

The company’s release notes the new forecast is predicated on “a return to regular trading levels in mainland China during the peak selling season” and the reopening of shuttered stores. At present, 25% of the retailer's stores in the market are closed due to restrictions, “with the remainder currently facing significant traffic impacts.” It remains uncertain when these restrictions might be lifted.

