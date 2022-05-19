Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) +3% pre-market on Thursday after reporting better than expected FQ4 earnings and revenues, while also raising its stock buyback plan to cover nearly 25% of outstanding shares.

Eagle (EXP) said its board authorized the repurchase of an additional 7.5M shares, which combined with remaining stock under existing authorization, brings the total the company could repurchase to ~10.3M shares.

Q4 revenues rose 20% Y/Y to $413M; Gypsum Wallboard and Paperboard revenue +32% to $220M, reflecting improved Wallboard sales volume and pricing, while Cement revenues +10% to $187M, reflecting higher net sales prices and lower operating costs.

"Despite recent interest rate increases, housing demand remains strong across our geographies, outpacing the supply of homes. Nonresidential construction activity is also picking up," President and CEO Michael Haack said.

The company also expects infrastructure investment should increase in the latter part of its fiscal year, as federal funding from the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act begins in earnest.

Eagle Materials' (EXP) stock price return fell 26% Y/Y and 16% during the past year.