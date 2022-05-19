Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is adding trading in stocks and ETFs to its popular crypto trading app, the company said on Thursday, putting it directly in competition with stock-trading apps like Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD). HOOD shares are slipping 0.7% in premarket trading.

The new service will be open to a limited number of U.S. users on Thursday then expanded to all American users in the next few months. The app may eventually offer trading in other asset classes, such as futures, using the same interface, FTX US President Brett Harrison told the Wall Street Journal.

The move into stock trading puts FTX, the crypto-native firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, directly in competition with Robinhood Markets (HOOD), which had started as a stock-trading app and later added crypto trading. Earlier this month, Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies vehicle bought a 7.6% stake in Robinhood (HOOD). The frim said it bought the stock because it's an attractive investment and doesn't plan on changing HOOD or participating in any transaction.

Like most other big U.S. online brokerages, FTX plans to offer commission-free trading, but it won't be employing payment for order flow. Under PFOF, brokerages route customer orders to high-speed trading firms and receive cash in exchange. That practice has come under scrutiny by regulators.

The launch of FTX Stocks marks the first time that retail brokerage accounts can be funded with fiat-backed stablecoins such as USCoin (USDC-USD) via partnership with the FTX US crypto exchange, in addition to the standard U.S. dollar deposit methods of wire transfers, ACH transfers, and credit card deposits, the company said.

Robinhood's (HOOD) stock took a hit last August after SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said a full ban of payment for order flow is "on the table."