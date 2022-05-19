The S&P 500 (SP500) likely won't hit lows until September or October, according to Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies.

Stockton expects the market will likely be higher in a couple of weeks, though she's not recommending clients add exposure, Stockton said in an interview on CNBC.

"There really are no major intermediate term positive catalysts as of yet," Stockton said. "We suspect that a longer term low probably won't unfold maybe until September or October and between here and there we are looking for more volatility. And with that in mind we're generally a better seller."

Stockton sees a potential low of about 3500 for the S&P.

"The next support level around 3500 and that to us seems like perhaps a natural support level for us to get that bottom," Stockton said.

