Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) said a phase 3 trial of dasiglucagon met its main goal of reducing requirement of intravenous glucose, in infants with congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI).

CHI is a genetic disease characterized by low blood sugar level due to production of excess insulin in the body.

This was the company's second phase 3 trial of dasiglucagon, this time in 12 children with CHI, ranging in age from 7 days to 12 months.

The previous late-stage study, which included 32 children aged 3 months to 12 years) had failed the main goal of the study, but hypoglycemia was reduced by 40–50% with dasiglucagon as compared to SOC alone when assessed by blinded continuous glucose monitoring.

In the current phase 3 trial, the company said, dasiglucagon met the main goal with statistical significance, reducing the requirement for intravenous glucose by 55% compared to placebo in these patients.

Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) added that dasiglucagon was well tolerated and overall safety profile was consistent with what was seen the previous study.

The company noted that in total 42 of 44 patients across the two programs continued into the ongoing safety extension trial.

Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) intends to file a new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by end of 2022 based on results of the two trials.

ZEAL +16.75% to $13.66 premarket May 19