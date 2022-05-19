Copart carries higher on strong sales, cost mitigation

May 19, 2022 8:26 AM ETCopart, Inc. (CPRT)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares are rising on Thursday after posting a strong earnings beat on Wednesday evening.

For its fiscal third quarter, the Dallas-based online auto auction company reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.17, edging estimates by three cents, while a 28.1% jump in revenue from the prior year to $939.94 million cruised past expectations by $76.98 million.

The company’s release notes that a significant rise in the cost of vehicles was offset by stronger sales and soaring service revenues. Gross profits for the nine months ended on April 30 increased 24.3% despite an over 80% increase in the cost of vehicles, reflecting the company’s strong execution and cost mitigation strategies.

Shares rose over 5% in pre-market trading on the results.

A conference call on the results is expected for 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, wherein management will elaborate on the quarterly results and the road ahead.

