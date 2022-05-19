Marqeta adds fintech Evolve as bank partner to enhance offering
May 19, 2022 8:27 AM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In an effort to expand its program management capabilities, card issuing platform Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) on Thursday has added financial services firm Evolve as a bank partner.
- Evolve Bank is a banking-as-a-service provider offering services like Open Banking, Personal and Business Banking and SBA Lending.
- As for the partnership, Evolve will support Marqeta's (MQ) program management capabilities, including BIN management, on-demand fulfillment, compliance reporting and settlement services.
- In turn, customers will be able to accelerate time to market and implement a card program, the company said.
- “Given our own focus on digital banking and money movement, Evolve’s dedication to powering fintechs makes them a strategically important partner for us and we’re looking forward to building customer programs together with Evolve,” said Salman Syed, SVP and general manager of North America, Marqeta.
- Towards the end of January, Marqeta expanded its global footprint to 39 countries.