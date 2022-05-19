Marqeta adds fintech Evolve as bank partner to enhance offering

May 19, 2022 8:27 AM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Online business fintech concept.

ijeab/iStock via Getty Images

  • In an effort to expand its program management capabilities, card issuing platform Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) on Thursday has added financial services firm Evolve as a bank partner.
  • Evolve Bank is a banking-as-a-service provider offering services like Open Banking, Personal and Business Banking and SBA Lending.
  • As for the partnership, Evolve will support Marqeta's (MQ) program management capabilities, including BIN management, on-demand fulfillment, compliance reporting and settlement services.
  • In turn, customers will be able to accelerate time to market and implement a card program, the company said.
  • “Given our own focus on digital banking and money movement, Evolve’s dedication to powering fintechs makes them a strategically important partner for us and we’re looking forward to building customer programs together with Evolve,” said Salman Syed, SVP and general manager of North America, Marqeta.
  • Towards the end of January, Marqeta expanded its global footprint to 39 countries.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.