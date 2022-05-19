Jobless claims hit four-month high
May 19, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: +21K to 218K vs. 197K consensus and 197K prior (revised from 203K).
- 4-week moving average was 199,500, an increase of 8,250 from the previous week's revised average of 191,250.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 0.9% for the week ended May 7, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 198,711 in the week ended May 14, an increase of 12,811 (or 6.9%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected a decrease of 6,111 (or 3.3 percent) from the previous week. There were 451,302 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.317M vs. 1.342M prior and 1.320M consensus.