Philly Fed Outlook +2.6 in May, much below consensus and lowest reading in two years
May 19, 2022 8:33 AM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- May Philly Fed Business Outlook: 2.6 vs. +16 consensus, +17.6 prior (unrevised), lowest reading in two years.
- The prices paid diffusion index — which hit a near-43-year high last month — declined 6 points to 78.9.
- The future employment index decreased 10 points to 29.2; about one-third of the firms expect to increase employment. The future capital expenditures index fell 10 points to 9.6, its lowest reading since February 2016, suggesting less widespread expectations for capital spending.
- The index for new orders rose 4 points to a reading of 22.1, and the current shipments index climbed 16 points to 35.3, its highest reading since October 2020.