Blade to acquire transport activities of three European air mobility operators
May 19, 2022 8:36 AM ETBlade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) has agreed to acquire the asset-light commercial passenger transport activities of three urban air mobility operators in Europe for a total cash outlay of €48M.
- The air mobility firm is acquiring Monacair SAM, Héli Sécurité and another leading helicopter operator in the South of France (the "Air Carriers"), which generated an aggregate of €30M in revenues while servicing ~125,000 fliers in 2019.
- Blade (BLDE) will become an exclusive customer of the Air Carriers, offering Blade-branded charter and by-the-seat services in Europe. Additionally, it will also develop branded passenger terminals at over ten airports and vertiports in France, Monaco and Switzerland utilized by the Air Carriers.
- The combination is expected to immediately contribute free cash flow to Blade and accelerate its timeline to profitability. Subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close by summer 2022.