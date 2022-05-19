Nano-X Imaging falls after 1Q revenue miss

May 19, 2022 8:38 AM ETNano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX), an Israel-based developer of medical imaging technology, has lost ~8% in the pre-market Thursday after the company reported lower than expected revenue with its 1Q 2022 financials.

During its first full quarter of revenue generation, Nano-X (NNOX) reported ~38% growth from the preceding quarter as revenue reached $1.8M falling short of Street forecasts of $2.39M. However, non-GAAP net loss at $0.23 per share exceeded analyst expectations of $0.26 per share.

Net loss for the period grew ~71% YoY on a GAAP basis to $21.7M, mainly due to expenses related to the consolidation of Nanox.AI and USARAD units and the acquisition of MDWEB assets, Nano-X (NNOX) said.

Higher R&D and general & administrative costs also expanded net loss, rising ~152% YoY and ~38% YoY to $6.8M and $11.3M, respectively.

As of March-end, the company reported $73.7M of cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities compared to $88.7M at 2021 year-end.

Compare Nano-X’s (NNOX) latest financials with its last quarterly results which came ahead of Street forecasts.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.