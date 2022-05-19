EBS, KOD and BORR among pre market gainers
- Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) +22% on FDA nod to begin phase 1 trial of Decoy20 for solid tumors.
- Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) +19% announces positive results from phase 3 trial of dasiglucagon in pediatric patients with congenital hyperinsulinism.
- CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) +19% on Q1 results.
- SIGA Technologies (SIGA) +12% receives approval from the FDA for intravenous formulation of TPOXX® (tecovirimat).
- Snow Lake Resources (LITM) +12% announces significant findings from first drilling tests.
- Canaan (CAN) +11% on Q1 results.
- Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) +10% on FQ4 results.
- Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) +11%.
- Kodiak Sciences (KOD) +10% grand opening of Kodiak Sciences' purpose-built bioconjugation facility to support potential commercial manufacture of KSI-301, an antibody biopolymer conjugate for retinal diseases.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) +9%.
- Grab Holdings (GRAB) +8% on Q1 results.
- Borr Drilling (BORR) +5%.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) +6% on Q1 results.