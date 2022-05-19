Ford recalls 39,000 SUVs on spate of engine fire reports
May 19, 2022 8:48 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) said Thursday it is recalling 39,000 US SUVs after reports of 16 engine compartment fires that were prompted in either case while the car is parked or being driven, even with the ignition off.
- The recall covers some 2021 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.
- Detroit automaker told "there was one injury but no accidents related to the fires, and 14 of the 16 affected vehicles were owned by rental car companies."
- This year, Ford has issued 30 recalls in the United States covering 3.5 million vehicles, the most of any automaker, Reuters noted.
- The report follows two other recalls Ford issued this week, covering 310,000 super duty trucks for dust accumulation in the steering wheel clock spring that may cause electrical disconnection, resulting in driver air bags not deploying as intended.
- Some 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles are also seen trapped in software failure, resulting in unintended acceleration. Ford is said to be working on software updates.
- Ford shares are down 1.4% in the premarket trading on Thursday. That gets the stock hovering around its 52-week low of $12.16, down 39% year-to-date.
- Also Read: Rivian stock hit an all-time low last week as Ford sold shares. Should you buy the dip?