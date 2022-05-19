Retailers continued to demand the spotlight in Thursday's pre-market action following the massive sell-off that took place the day before. Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Bath & Body Works (BBWI) both pushed further lower following the release of their respective quarterly reports.

Meanwhile, Vipshop (VIPS) also saw pre-market selling pressure in the wake of its quarterly report. On the other side of the ledger, earnings news prompted buying in shares of Synopsys (SNPS).

Decliners

Retailer Kohl's (KSS) added to a sharp decline seen the previous day, falling another 5% on earnings news. This followed a drop of 11% during Wednesday's session.

The latest step down followed the release of quarterly results, with earnings coming in short of what analysts were predicting. Revenue dropped 4% from last year. Looking ahead, the firm predicted that full-year net sales would be flat to up 1%.

Meanwhile, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) had a similar story. The retailer posted an earnings-inspired decline in pre-market action, adding to losses it recorded during Wednesday's sector-wide retreat.

BBWI dropped 6% before the opening bell, extending a nearly 9% fall seen during the previous day. The company beat expectations with its latest results but cut its full-year targets.

Chinese e-commerce company Vipshop (VIPS) also saw pre-market weakness in the wake of its earnings report. Shares dropped 6% after reporting revenue that fell 11% from last year.

VIPS also reported that the number of active users came in at 42.2M for Q1. This was down from 45.8M recorded in the same period last year.

Gainer

Synopsys (SNPS) received a boost in pre-market trading from its earnings announcement. The electronic design automation company topped expectations on both its top and bottom lines, with revenue that rose 25% from last year.

Looking ahead, SNPS predicted revenue for the current quarter of $1.21B to $1.24B, above the $1.14B that analysts were targeting. Based on the earnings and guidance, SNPS advanced 4% before the opening bell.

