Converge Technology Solutions to acquire PC Specialists for $74M
May 19, 2022 8:41 AM ETConverge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF) said Thursday it will acquire PC Specialists, dba Technology Integration Group.
- Consideration for the acquisition consists of $74M in cash to be paid at closing. Positive net working capital will also be paid out at closing.
- The purchase multiple is ~5.96x adj. EBITDA for the trailing 12-month period ended Oct. 31, 2021, after adjusting for positive working capital.
- The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to CTSDF.
- Headquartered in San Diego, California, TIG specializes in optimized performance solutions and critical business support.