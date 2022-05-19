Clene receives $3M loan from State of Maryland for commercial manufacturing facility
May 19, 2022 8:42 AM ETClene Inc. (CLNN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, announced that the Maryland Board of Public Works has finalized a $3M loan facility with Clene Nanomedicine.
- This non-dilutive loan for capital equipment purchases will support the expansion of Clene’s operations in Cecil County, Maryland, at a new commercial manufacturing facility for production of its lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8, a gold nanocrystal suspension.
- The purchased capital equipment will secure the loan.
- This expansion is aligned with Clene’s anticipation of the potential commercialization of CNM-Au8 as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
- Clene expects topline data in Q3 of 2022, from a Phase 2/3 registrational study, the HEALEY ALS Platform trial, evaluating CNM-Au8 in ALS patients.