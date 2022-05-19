Allstate estimates April pretax catastrophe losses at $316M

May 19, 2022 8:44 AM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Business Signage

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) has estimated pretax catastrophe losses of $316M in April, or $250M after tax, according to an 8-K filing released May 19.
  • That compares with March's pretax loss of $227M.
  • The property and casualty insurer pointed to catastrophe losses from a series of events, such as wind, hail and tornados in Texas and the southeast, estimated at $299M.
  • “In keeping with the outlook shared last month of taking more rate increases than initially assumed in 2022," Allstate (ALL) has "implemented rate increases of 6.4% across 14 locations in April, resulting in total Allstate brand insurance premium impact of 0.7%," said Allstate CFO Mario Rizzo.
  • In mid-March, Allstate hiked auto insurance rates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.