Allstate estimates April pretax catastrophe losses at $316M
May 19, 2022 8:44 AM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) has estimated pretax catastrophe losses of $316M in April, or $250M after tax, according to an 8-K filing released May 19.
- That compares with March's pretax loss of $227M.
- The property and casualty insurer pointed to catastrophe losses from a series of events, such as wind, hail and tornados in Texas and the southeast, estimated at $299M.
- “In keeping with the outlook shared last month of taking more rate increases than initially assumed in 2022," Allstate (ALL) has "implemented rate increases of 6.4% across 14 locations in April, resulting in total Allstate brand insurance premium impact of 0.7%," said Allstate CFO Mario Rizzo.
- In mid-March, Allstate hiked auto insurance rates.