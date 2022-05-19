VirTra gets additional Nasdaq non-compliance notice

May 19, 2022 8:45 AM ETVirTra, Inc. (VTSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) has received a Nasdaq notice related to the late filing of its Q1 report on Form 10-Q.
  • The company is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) that requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.
  • VirTra (VTSI) has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted, Nasdaq may grant VirTra up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for filing the Form 10-Q to regain compliance.
  • In April, the company received another Nasdaq notice related to the late filing of 2021 annual report on Form 10-K.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.