VirTra gets additional Nasdaq non-compliance notice
May 19, 2022 8:45 AM ETVirTra, Inc. (VTSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) has received a Nasdaq notice related to the late filing of its Q1 report on Form 10-Q.
- The company is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) that requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.
- VirTra (VTSI) has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted, Nasdaq may grant VirTra up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for filing the Form 10-Q to regain compliance.
- In April, the company received another Nasdaq notice related to the late filing of 2021 annual report on Form 10-K.