Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been accused of union-busting for the second time, this time at the company's Grand Central Terminal store in New York, Engadget reports.

The news outlet, citing a charge from the Communications Workers of America, or CWA, has filed complaints against Apple (AAPL), accusing it of violating several federal labor laws, including interrogation about "protected concerted activities," monitoring these activities and other unlawful acts.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Apple (AAPL) shares fell slightly more than 0.5% to $139.80 in premarket trading on Thursday.

The CWA also recently accused Apple (AAPL) of violating the National Labor Relations Act concerning unionization efforts at its Cumberland Mall store in northwestern Atlanta.

Earlier this month, Apple (AAPL) sent a memo to several of its U.S.-based stores that was leaked to the press, highlighting the loss of opportunities and promotions in what could be seen as an anti-union push.

Three Apple (AAPL) stores across the U.S. have discussed or are in the process of voting to form a union, including the one in Atlanta, the one in New York City and another in Towson, Maryland.

The group representing the workers in New York's Grand Central Terminal, known as Fruit Stand Workers United, has reportedly called for an increase in hourly wages to at least $30 per hour.

They are also looking for several other benefits, including increased tuition reimbursement, more vacation time, more retirement options and higher 401(k) matches, among others.

Some of the issues the Atlanta-area store may ask for include a starting wage of $28 per hour, as well as larger raises and larger profit sharing.

