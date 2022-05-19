Hanna Ayyad is the new finance chief at ARHT Media

May 19, 2022 8:48 AM ETARHT Media Inc. (ARHTF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • ARHT Media (OTCPK:ARHTF) names Hanna Ayyad as its new CFO effective May 19, 2022, concurrent with the retirement of current CFO Rick Blum.
  • Hanna was most recently CFO of Silfab Solar.
  • “I am excited to be working with Hanna as we both share in the long-term goal of turning ARHT Media into the world’s largest hologram and digital content company. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Rick for all his incredible contributions to ARHT Media over these past years. Rick has been COO and CFO since February of 2018. Rick will be retiring in Q2, 2022 once the smooth transition to Hanna is completed and we wish him the very best in this next chapter of his life.” said CEO Larry O’Reilly
