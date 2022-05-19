Sysco plans to use battery electric trucks from Daimler in U.S.

May 19, 2022 8:53 AM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)DTRUYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

The Delivery Truck of Sysco Corporation

Laser1987/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Sysco (NYSE:SYY) signed a letter of intent with Daimler Truck (OTC:DTRUY) to deploy up to nearly 800 battery electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors by 2026.
  • The first eCascadia delivery is expected to arrive at Sysco’s Riverside, California site later this year.
  • The deal is part of Sysco's (SYY) long-term strategy to power more of its tractor fleet with alternative fuels. The deployment of Freightliner eCascadias along with refrigerated trailers are expected to play a significant role in achieving the company's science-based climate goal to electrify 35% of its U.S. fleet by 2030.
  • "We are eager to partner with a like-minded industry leader like Daimler Truck North America to deploy battery electric trucks nationwide," said Sysco Chief Supply Officer Marie Robinson.
  • "This investment shows our commitment to sustainability and growing responsibly and will ultimately help us meet our goal of reducing our direct carbon emissions by 27.5% by 2030," added Robinson.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.