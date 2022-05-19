Sysco plans to use battery electric trucks from Daimler in U.S.
May 19, 2022 8:53 AM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)DTRUYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Sysco (NYSE:SYY) signed a letter of intent with Daimler Truck (OTC:DTRUY) to deploy up to nearly 800 battery electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors by 2026.
- The first eCascadia delivery is expected to arrive at Sysco’s Riverside, California site later this year.
- The deal is part of Sysco's (SYY) long-term strategy to power more of its tractor fleet with alternative fuels. The deployment of Freightliner eCascadias along with refrigerated trailers are expected to play a significant role in achieving the company's science-based climate goal to electrify 35% of its U.S. fleet by 2030.
- "We are eager to partner with a like-minded industry leader like Daimler Truck North America to deploy battery electric trucks nationwide," said Sysco Chief Supply Officer Marie Robinson.
- "This investment shows our commitment to sustainability and growing responsibly and will ultimately help us meet our goal of reducing our direct carbon emissions by 27.5% by 2030," added Robinson.