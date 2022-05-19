GlobalFoundries and Motorola Solutions enter strategic agreement for chip supply
May 19, 2022 8:54 AM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI), GFSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) announce a long-term agreement to safeguard the supply of innovative chip solutions for Motorola Solutions' radios, which are widely used by public safety, critical infrastructure and enterprise organizations across the world.
- "Millions of first responders, utilities, infrastructure providers and businesses rely on Motorola Solutions radios for everyday and emergency communications, and it is essential that we maintain supply of these critical components. Our long-term relationship with GF provides important capabilities, reliable U.S.-based manufacturing and added assurance that we will continue to meet the safety and security needs of our customers across the globe." said Scott Mottonen, senior vice president of products, Motorola Solutions.