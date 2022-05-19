Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) said its opioid withdrawal therapy MM-110 showed safety in an early stage study in healthy people.

The phase 1 trial, which enrolled 108 people, was conducted at a single site in Perth, Australia.

Out of 72 people, 51 received up to 325-mg of MM-110 twice on a single day, while 21 people got placebo. Meanwhile, 26 out of 36 people were given up to 90mg of MM-110 twice daily for seven days, and 10 people received placebo.

The company said data showed favorable safety and tolerability of MM-110, and have guided a phase 2a trial dosing and design in people undergoing supervised opioid withdrawal. The phase 2 study is expected to begin in Q2.

MindMed added that MM-110 was well-tolerated up to 500-mg per day in the single ascending dose arm and 60-mg/day for seven days in the multiple-ascending dose group of the study.

"These data build on extensive pharmacology and toxicology studies, as well as encouraging results from preclinical studies that showed reductions in translational markers of opioid withdrawal and multi-day reductions in opioid self-administration following a single-dose administration of MM-110," said MindMed Chief Medical Officer Daniel Karlin.