Bonum health launches telemedicine services for pets in U.S.
May 19, 2022 8:59 AM ETTRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- TRxADE Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) said on Thursday its subsidiary Bonum Health was adding Tele-Veterinary services for pets, that will begin catering to cats and dogs in limited markets.
- Stock rose ~6% before the bell.
- MEDS said its first three markets will be in Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania, and aims to offer services across more states within the upcoming months.
- The global Tele-Vet market was worth about $119.6M in 2021, and is expected to grow to at a 17.6% compounded annual growth rate through 2030, according to a January 2022 report by Grand View Research, the company said.
- "We are excited to add Tele-Vet to our fast-growing telemedicine platform. Over the years, we found significant demand in this space, and as we studied the benefit and growth potential of this new model, it became evident to us that we needed to pursue it," said Ashton Maaraba, President of Bonum Health.