mPhase renews software license agreement for additional three-year term
May 19, 2022 9:01 AM ETmPhase Technologies, Inc. (XDSL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- mPhase Technologies (OTCPK:XDSL) amends and renews its primary revenue producing technology contract with its channel partner for an additional three-year term.
- The agreement currently generates about $8.4M in quarterly revenue and more than $33M in annual revenue.
- Under this renewed license, the channel partner gains the right to utilize the mPhase proprietary cloud-based software as part of its platform of global business solutions.
- In addition to a monthly software subscription, mPhase is also providing training, maintenance, updates and other support functions for a monthly fee.
- " With today’s announcement, we’ve locked down an important segment of our revenue forecast for the next three years. We are well on our way to realizing our goal of having multiple sources of income, more than 85% of which will be generated by highly desirable, subscription-based contracts. We expect this strategy to really come into focus during the remainder of 2022, as our new mPower revenue sources expand via the full launch of our EV charging platform." said mPhase Chairman and CEO Anshu Bhatnagar