Kansas City Fed's Esther George sees rate hikes staying at 50-bp pace
May 19, 2022 9:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kansas City Fed Chair Esther George agrees with several other Fed policymakers that the central bank doesn't need to ratchet up its pace of interest rate hikes yet. "I'd need to see something very different to go beyond" a 50-basis point rate increase, she said in an interview on CNBC.
- She's keeping on message with other Fed officials, saying "inflation is too high and the Fed needs to bring that down."
- The central bank will succeed in bringing that down, but it's difficult to know how much tightening will be needed to achieve that, she said. The FOMC will be focused on inflation numbers to decide when they've tightened enough, George added.
- In March, personal consumption expenditures, an inflation measure that the Fed watches closely, rose 6.6% Y/Y; core PCE rose 5.2% Y/Y. Both are far above the central bank's goal of 2% inflation.
- On Wednesday, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he expects at least two more 50-bs rate hikes